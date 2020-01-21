Kangana Ranaut Reveals The Biggest 'panga' Of Her Life

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday revealed her biggest Panga ever. In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Networks, Kangana said that being a woman living on her own terms always tends to attract pangas towards her. She mentioned her fight with a co-star as the biggest Panga of her life. Kangana Ranaut has been gearing up for the upcoming release of her sports drama film Panga that is set to hit the theatres on January 24, 2020.

Talking to Republic TV Kangana said, "I think many people do take Panga from me just to prove that it is not easy for a girl to live according to her will. People are always offended by me, some even tried to put me in jail just because I speak my mind. You have to pay a price for living your life on your terms and I have been paying that price by taking on such Panga's in life."

"The biggest Panga in my life was when it was the matter of my dignity and my character was questioned. My Ex/Co-actor had filed a case against me and also tried to prove that I am mentally unstable and was trying to pile on to him. I was pressurised to apologise in front of the country. It wasn't because of my career but it was a matter of my dignity. If I had said sorry it would have shown that I was keeping things quiet, but I did not say sorry and almost 90% of the industry also turned against me. It would have become the identity of myself but I fought against it and my work also overpowered it (sic)," she added.

About the movie Panga

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga is produced under the banner of Fox Star Studios. The plot of the film is inspired by the life of a national level kabaddi player from India. Panga follows the struggle, triumph and the journey of overcoming stereotypes by the national player. The film also portrays how important love and family support are for one to be successful. Panga is slated to release theatrically on January 24, 2020.

