Kangana Ranaut Reveals The 'face' She Likes To See Every Morning On International Yoga Day

Kangana Ranaut is celebrating International Yoga Day 2021 with her fans this year. The actor asked her fans to share their yoga stories with her, which she featured on her Instagram. While Kangana celebrated the day with her family and used social media to inspire people with the positive impacts of yoga, she revealed the face she likes to see every morning.

Kangana Ranaut reveals the face she likes to see every morning

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories to reveal the first face she likes to see every morning. Kangana shared a photo from her home of her guru in the story. In the story, Kangana wrote, "First face I like to see every morning". She further added #Internationalyogaday in the story. Reportedly, Kangana shared the photo of the guru from whom she learnt yoga.

Kangana Ranaut bows down to Lord Shiva

On International Yoga Day 2021, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram handle to bow down to the creator of Yoga. She shared a photo in which she posed with the majestic statue of Lord Shiva at the Coimbatore headquarter of Isha Foundation. In the caption, Kangana wrote, "On this auspicious occasion of #internationalyogaday I want to thank and remember the one and only Guru of all Gurus, the first Yogi, the celestial being who was called Yakshroopa which also means an alien who came from elsewhere on this planet to give humanity the gift of knowledge.". The Woh Lamhe actor wore a white coloured sleeveless blouse and saree. She completed her look by tieing her hair in a bun.

She further wrote how Lord Shiva gifted her the art of Yoga. "That yogi who gave us the gift of Yoga was called the Aadiyogi means the very first yogi…. Also known as Lord Shiva.". At last, the Manikarnika actor wrote, "He does not get enough credit for his contributions to humanity even though he continues to prevail among us through his many gifts like Yoga. I bow down to him and thank him for giving us the gift of Yoga through Sapt (Seven ) Rishis…. #internationalyogaday Om Namah Shivaya". Kangana has shared some photos from Coimbatore as well.

