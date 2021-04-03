Kangana Ranaut Reveals The Most ‘satisfactory’ Character Of Her Career

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up for her much-awaited Thalaivi release responded to a query on Twitter that read — "What’s the most satisfactory character you have played so far?" [sic]. The film will showcase Jayalalithaa’s inspirational journey from a 16-year old debutant in the world of Tamil cinema who goes on to become a superstar and eventually becomes Thalaivia's revolutionary leader.

Responding to the user, Kangana highlighted that Queen resonated a lot because she was going through something similar in real life and hence it was 'cathartic'. She added that Thalaivi too started to blend in an eerie way and therefore became 'satisfactory.' Her tweet reads, "Queen resonated with me a lot because at that point in my life I was going through similar circumstances hence it became cathartic, during Thalaivi reel and real started to blend in an uncanny/eerie way this too became very satisfactory #Thalaivi," she tweeted. She responded to the question." [sic]

Kangana Ranaut on Friday released the first song Chali Chali from Thalaivi and the song beautifully captures Jayalalithaa's 'golden days' — her time in the film industry. The track has been sung by Saindhavi Prakash. Composed by GV Prakash Kumar, the lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil.

Kangana thanked the choreographer Brindha Gopal and wrote, "thank you for being so patient with me it is easier for me to fight with swords or machine guns but I can never catch that damn beat .... thank you for making it happen it’s all your hard work and love." [sic]