When Kangana Ranaut Revealed What She Would Do If Someone Winked At Her

Kangana Ranaut is one of the most celebrated actors in the entertainment industry. The actor has always made the headlines for her bold statements and versatile acting skills. She has won many awards in her career of more than a decade, that also includes three National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards. Kangana has also featured six times in the Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 List. Having won great achievements, Kangana Ranaut is still a very down-to-earth and humble personality. During her appearance on a talk show, Kangana Ranaut revealed how she would react if someone winked at her. Read ahead to know-

Also Read | Housefull 4 Is Rana Dagubatti's First Comedy Film In Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut’s reaction if someone winked at her

Kangana Ranaut is known for having a very fun, loving, and bubbly personality. During the promotions of her movie, Rangoon, Kangana Ranaut appeared on India’s popular and most-watched talk show, The Kapil Sharma Show, with co-star Shahid Kapoor. While having a candid chat with the host of the show, Kapil Sharma, Kangana Ranaut was asked about how she would react if randomly someone walking on the road winked at her.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Interacts With Fans On Instagram After US Open Win

To answer this question, the actor said “usko pakad k uske kan kheechungi”, which means that Kangana Ranaut will get a hold of that person and pull their ears. When Kapil Sharma asked if she would also slap the person, Kangana Ranaut said “nhi nhi aankh maarne k liye kyu thapad maarna beechare ko”, which means that no one deserves a slap just for winking at someone. Kangana Ranaut even pulled Shahid Kapoor’s ears (softly), in order to show how it is done. This entire segment left the audience in splits and they couldn’t stop laughing.

Also Read | "Salman Khan Has A Bad Habit," Says Director Ali Abbas Zafar

Later, host Kapil Sharma even asked Shahid Kapoor about how he would feel if a random girl teases him. Shahid Kapoor, in all good humour, said that he would feel really flattered and start blushing. When asked Kangana Ranaut about her reaction when someone flirts with her, she said that if she likes and is interested in the person who is flirting with her, then she will definitely flirt back with them.

Also Read | Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship Release Date And First Look Out Now

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.