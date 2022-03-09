Last Updated:

Kangana Ranaut Reveals Why Ekta Kapoor Chose Her To Be The Host Of 'Lock Upp'

Kangana Ranaut revealed how Ekta Kapoor was keen on seeing her as a person in 'Lock Upp' instead of the actor playing a character on screen.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is currently dominating headlines for her show 'Lock Upp'. The show features some contestants locked up in jails for 72 days and will have to obey the orders of host/jailer Kangana. According to the show's format, every participant has been imposed with one charge each. The confirmed participants include Nisha Rawal, Babita Phogat, Poonam Pandey, Kaaranvir Bohra, Munawar Faruqui, and others that are yet to be revealed.

Kangana Ranaut reveals 'Ekta Kapoor was keen to see her in 'Lock Upp''

Recently, in an interview with ANI, Kangana Ranaut revealed how Ekta Kapoor was keen on seeing her as a person in 'Lock Upp' instead of the actor playing a character on screen. Kangana said that Ekta told her that the former plays a lot of strong women on screen, adding, "you know how strong you are and how strong your personality is'. Ekta told Kangana that she wanted to use her strength instead of giving her a character for her to project and conceal herself beneath. The Queen actor asserted that Ekta wanted to see her as a person.

The 34-year-old actor also shed light on what made her get on board to host Ekta Kapoor's reality show. Kangana stated that what made her get on board to host Ekta Kapoor's reality show. She further added that Ekta Kapoor and Ruchikaa Kapoor came and they said that they want to collaborate with her for her digital debut, adding that the duo even pitched a couple of ideas for the reality show for her to host.

'Lock Upp' concept took 6-7 months to build

Ranaut said that the whole concept of Lock Upp has been designed together by the team and the brainstorming took a good 6-7 months. She said that the more she interacted with them and got to know what Ekta wanted to do, the more the 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor got convinced and the show happened gradually.

Kangana on the work front

On the professional front, Kangana has some major projects lined up in her kitty, including Dhakad, Sita: The Incarnation and Tejas. Apart from that, Ranaut will mark her debut as a producer of her upcoming film, Tiku Weds Sheru. 

