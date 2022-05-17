Kangana Ranaut Reveals Why Nobody In Bollywood Is Her Friend; 'Qualifications Chahiye’

Kangana Ranaut is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming actioner Dhaakad also starring Arjun Rampal as an antagonist. The film will show the actor doing daredevil stunts involving guns and hand-to-hand combat fighting and promises large-scale action sequences performed by a female actor. She recently took a dig at Bollywood by stating that nobody from the industry was qualified to be her friend.

Kangana Ranaut reveals Bollywood not worthy of her friendship

According to the latest interaction with Curly Tales, Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up for the release of Dhaakad, went candid about her equation with Bollywood artists and mentioned that none from the industry were qualified to be her friend. When asked about three people she would invite for Sunday brunch at her home, she said that none from the industry deserved her hospitality and added that she could meet them outside but wouldn't invite them over.

"Bollywood se to is seva ke layak koi bhi nahi hai. Ghar to bulao hi nahi bilkul bhi. Bahar kahin millo to thik hai ghar mat bulao,” she said. Furthermore, she even shed light on why she doesn't have a single friend in Bollywood and stated that none were qualified to be her friend. "Nahi nahi, bilkul nahi, mere dost banne layak hain hi nahi ye log. Qualification chahiye hoti hai uske liye.”

More about Dhaakad

The trailer of the film was released a few days ago capturing attention of not only fans but also celebrities. The actor, who will be seen playing the role of Agni, was lauded for her never-seen-before avatar as a daunting yet daring agent. On the other hand, Arjun Rampal managed to do a convincing job of appearing as a merciless and formidable villain on a mission to take down Agni. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut, during a chat with YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, talked about how some people do not wish to work with her for the fear of being ‘boycotted’ from the industry. However, she commended Arjun Rampal for overcoming such narratives and agreeing to take up the role. Dhaakad will release on May 20, 2022.

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut is also gearing up for the release of two of her films namely Tejas and Tiku Weds Sheru that are expected to hit screens this year.

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut