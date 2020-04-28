Kangana Ranaut Reveals The Real Reason Why She Did Not Go To Collect Her First Award; Read

Kangana Ranaut completed 14 years of being in Bollywood today. She rocked her way into the industry by playing a prominent role in the film, Gangster. The film was a hit at the box office and Kangana Ranaut even won several accolades for her performance. According to reports, she has now revealed the reason why she did not pick her first award. Read on to know more details about the story:

Kangana Ranaut on why she did not pick up her first award

Kangana Ranaut, in an interview recently, has revealed why she could not go to pick up her first-ever award. According to reports, she said she was clueless about her nomination. Ranaut also added that she had no idea about how to travel, where to stay and she was too embarrassed to ask anyone about the same.

While recalling the event where she came to know she won the award, Kangana Ranaut said that it is one of her fondest memories. She added that her late friend, DOP of Gangster, went on stage and received the award for her. Kangana Ranaut, reportedly, said that she was thrilled about hearing her having won the award.

After Gangster, Kangana Ranaut went on to climb high on the ladder of success. She even won the National Film Award for her performance in Madhur Bhandarkar’s Fashion. She also starred in several other hit films like Life in a... Metro, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai, Tanu Weds Manu, etc.

She also made her directorial debut in 2019 with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The film received high praise from critics and was a hit at the box office too. Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Thalaivi. The film is based on the life of the late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa. She will also be seen in an action avatar for Dhaakad.

