Kangana Ranaut Reviews 'Gehraiyaan', Says Skin Show Can't Save A Bad Movie

The film industry is currently buzzing with praises and acclaims to Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film, produced under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, was applauded for its sensitive take on intimacy in relationships mixed with complexity, guilt and love in the bond. Although the film was criticised for its pace and predictability, many commended their approach towards the topic of intimacy.

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who has carved a niche for herself in the film industry through her strong female-led successful ventures, is known to be a harsh and brutally honest critic of films. Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actor also took to her social media to seemingly share her views on the latest romantic drama on Amazon Prime Video.

Kangana Ranaut reviews 'Gehraiyaan'

Taking to her Instagram story on February 12, the 34-year-old actor shared a clip from an old film and penned her thoughts on the 'new-age' romance depicted in films. She began, ''I am also a millennial but I identify and understand this kind of romance,'' the actor continued, ''in the name of millennial/new age/urban movies don't sell trash pls.''

The Queen actor seemingly took a dig at the film by saying, ''Bad movies are bad movies no amount of skin show or pornography can save it ... it's a basic fact koi Gehraiyaan wali baat nahi hai".

More on Kangana Ranaut

On the work front, the actor is currently busy gearing up for the upcoming film titled Tiku Weds Sheru which will mark her debut venture as a producer. The film stars seasoned actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and actor Avneet Kaur, who will be making her debut on the big screen as a lead actor. She will also be seen hosting Ekta Kapoor's recently launched realty show Lock Upp.

Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone/kanganaranaut