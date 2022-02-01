Kangana Ranaut Roped In As Host For Ekta Kapoor's New Reality Show; Deets Inside

Kangana Ranaut is one of the most versatile actors of B-town. She has proved her acting mettle in each of her films. After stepping into the shoes of an actor, director and producer, the Tanu Weds Manu actor is all set to step in as the host of a new reality show. Reportedly, the reality show will be produced by TV czarina, Ekta Kapoor and its format will be quite similar to the show Bigg Boss, but it will be more fierce and different than other reality shows.

Kangana Ranaut is all set to debut as host for Ekta Kapoor's new reality show

The news of Ekta Kapoor's new reality show with Kangana as the host is doing rounds on the internet. The producer recently announced a reality show of her own and she termed it as the most 'fearless reality' show ever. The formal announcement of the show is not made yet, but it is expected by today. The official Instagram handle of ALT Balaji posted about the same today, sharing the post they captioned it as "It’s showtime! It's drama time! Are you ready to tune into excitement? It’s going to be intense! @ektarkapoor #ektakapoor #bigannouncement @ALTBalaji @mxplayer". Here take a look at their post-

Confirming the news of Kangana making her debut as the host of the show, Bollywood Hungama wrote-

"Given that they are calling it the most fearless, opinionated show of them all, Ekta has got her good friend Kangana Ranaut on board for the same. Yes, Kangana will be making her hosting debut with this show, and it will be streamed completely on an OTT platform. And where there's Kangana, there's ought to be clash of opinions and fireworks, all at the same time - something that the makers are counting upon."

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming projects

On the work front, the Queen actor currently has several films in the pipeline and fans are eagerly waiting for the release of her projects. She has currently put on her producer's cap for her upcoming venture Tiku Weds Sheru, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles. Kangana will also be seen in Tejas, in which she will step into the shoes of an Air Force pilot -Tejas Gill. The film is slated to release on 5 October 2022.

