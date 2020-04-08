From Kangana To Saif: Actors Who Have Books As Their Companion During Quarantine

With everyone running out of things to do during the Coronavirus lockdown, reading seems to be the only thing that everyone is turning to now. Many celebs have also taken up a book to help them pass time. Recently, it was actors Kangana Ranaut, Shweta Tiwari and Saif Ali Khan who were spotted on social media with a book in their hands.

Kangana Ranaut

Ahead of the Coronavirus lockdown, Kangana Ranaut flew back to her hometown in the hills. While the actor seems to be indulging in a lot of activities during the quarantine, one of them is reading. In the latest picture, Kangana sat comfortably perched on a lawn chair with a spiritual book in hand. Adding a caption to the post, Kangana wrote, "A lightened up day, and an enlightening book! Kangana was clicked this morning gorging on 'Death' by @sadhguru which she highly recommended for others to read. She also suggested fans to read the more famous counterparts, 'Inner Engineering' and 'Mystic's Musings' and make the most out of this self-quarantine period".

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut's Hilarious Scenes From Her Movies That Will Surely Leave You In Splits

Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari was busy with the shoot of the daily soap, Meri Dad Ki Dulhan before the lockdown. However, with her shooting cancelled she seems to have ample time in her hands and the actor is making the most of it by reading. Her latest read seems to be Night Circus, a picture of which Shweta Tiwari posted on her official Instagram account. As a caption, she wrote, "Whether your me-time consists of reading, meditating, journaling, or simply relaxing with your thoughts, why not make it a permanent part of your routine? #booksandme".

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Reveals Why She Accepted 'undeserving' Roles; Read Full Story

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut's Cute Moments With Nephew Prithvi Will Make You Go 'awww'

Saif Ali Khan

While Saif Ali Khan does not have his own social media, one can get glimpses of the actor on his wife, Kareena Kapoor's Instagram account. Recently, the latter posted a picture of Saif reading a book in the candlelight in their study. She added a quirky caption to the post which said, "Looks like he is 'booked' for the week... While I Instagram 🤷🏻‍♀️". It is a known fact that Saif is an avid reader and going by Kareena's caption, it seems he has his quarantine sorted.

Also Read: Did Balakrishna Turn Down Sr NTR’s Role In Kangana Ranaut’s 'Thalaivi'? Read Details

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan's Most Memorable Dialogues From The Hit Film, 'Hum Tum'

Also Read: When Saif Ali Khan Turned Casanova For His Bollywood Films

Image credit: Kangana Ranaut Instagram, Shweta Tiwari Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.