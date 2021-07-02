Kangana Ranaut Salutes Sister-in-law On Doctors Day, Feels 'fortunate' To Have A 'hero'

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, doctors and medical frontline warriors are the ones who worked relentlessly to save a million lives. On the occasion of National Doctors’ Day on July 1, actress Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories and gave a shout-out to her sister-in-law Ritu who is also a doctor by profession. Kangana wrote that the entire family is ‘fortunate’ to have a ‘hero’ like her.

Kangana Ranaut gives a shout out to sister-in-law Ritu

The Manikarnika actress shared a picture of her sister-in-law clad in a PPE kit while working in the hospital in the COVID ward. While wishing her and thanking her for her services for the nation, she wrote, “ This is my bhabhi Ritu Ranaut, a frontline COVID warrior…We as a family are most fortunate to have a hero like her. Wishing her and all the doctors around the world Happy World Doctors Day 2021.”

Kangana on the other hand has finally landed in Budapest after a long struggle to get her passport renewed. The actress is all set to resume shooting for her upcoming film Dhaakad. She even shared a glimpse of the warm welcome that was given to her by the Dhaakad team upon reaching. She received a small cake with a bouquet and a note from the team while welcoming her for the shoot. Kangana also documented her time while she waits for her flight at the Amsterdam airport. She shared a picture while purchasing fresh flowers as she reveals the 6-hour long halt at the airport.

Earlier, Kangana showed her prep for the role in Dhaakad while getting beauty services done at home. She took to Koo and shared a picture while preparing for her role. Calling herself ‘Babbar Sherni’ the actress recalled a childhood anecdote when she was fascinated by her mother doing makeup. She also revealed how she used to secretly apply them on her face and how her father would react to it. “Growing up I loved applying mother’s make up on my face, whenever my father caught me doing that he said, ”A lion does not wash his face “ Baat toh sahi hai kitna bhi heroine bana lo, Babbar Sherni rahegi toh Babbar Sherni he (sic),” she wrote.

