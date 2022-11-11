Kangana Ranaut Says 'dumb Instagram Is All About Pictures' Amid Possible Twitter Comeback

Days after calling Twitter the 'best social media platform', Kangana Ranaut has slammed "dumb Instagram" for being "all about pictures". In a lengthy note on her Instagram Stories, Kangana opined that the photo-sharing app does not cater to those looking to start a dialogue or conversation. The Dhaakad actor hinted at the disappearing stories feature of the social media platform which doesn't allow one to document their thoughts and users to engage in conversations.

She wrote, "Dumb Instagram is all about pictures, whatever opinion one writes disappears next day, as if everyone is a fickle, frivolous dumbo who doesn't want to see what he/ she wrote day before because they anyway don't mean what they say so it rather disappear but what about some of us who mean everything they say and want to document their thoughts, for people who care to delve into them and start a dialogue or a conversation, these are mini-blogs which should be open for interpretations for the sake of the growth of the subject and object both." Take a look.

Kangana's opinions about Instagram come amid her possible return to Twitter after Elon Musk cemented a $44 billion deal to take over the micro-blogging site. Ever since Musk's Twitter takeover, Kangana Ranaut's fans have been demanding to restore her account, which was permanently suspended for "repeated violation of Twitter rules" last year.

Days ago, Kangana had come out in support of Musk's decision to charge $8 for the Twitter blue tick, saying that it'll only help build the platform's integrity. "Twitter is the best social media platform that is there right now, it is intellectually / ideologically motivated not about looks or lifestyle, I could never understand the idea of verification that some selected few get, as if others don't have an authentic existence, for example, I will get verified but if my father wants a blue tick then 3-4 clowns will dismiss his very identity as if he is living some illegal life... Everyone who has an Aadhar card must get varied simply as that," she mentioned. "Paying a certain amount to maintain a Twitter account will only help it build its integrity, there are no free lunches in this world," she further explained.

(Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut)