Kangana Ranaut Says 'Emergency' A Musical Drama, May Feature Longest Song

Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency' might have the longest song ever, according to the actor. The 'Queen' actor, on Saturday, posted an Instagram Story and said that her film will be a 'musical drama' with over five songs and one of them will have a duration of over 10 minutes.

In her post, Kangana also revealed that National Award winner GV Prakash Kumar will be composing music for the film's songs.

Sharing a picture of choreographer Kruti M on her Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote, "choreographer on set today... director can take it easy ha ha... by the way we have five songs on Emergency; it's a musical drama (performing arts emoji). I don't know why people don't expect songs in Emergency... I love music, I might just have the longest song ever above 10 minutes... For interval block... And great music @gvprakash."

GV Prakash, who was quick to react to Kangana's story, reshared the post on his Instagram story and wrote, "Thanks a lot @kanganaranaut ji... waiting for this amazing film to unveil soon."

Check out Kangana and GV Prakash's Instagram Stories below:

'Emergency,' which reportedly revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, will mark Kangana's first solo directorial film. She is also playing the role of Indira Gandhi.

A few weeks ago, the actor wrapped the Assam schedule of the film and shared a set of Behind The Scene (BTS) pictures from the shoot.

Check out here post here:

Kangana began the shoot of the film in June last year. Along with being the director and actor in the film, Kangana is also a writer and producer for the film.

The film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, Vishak Nair and Mahima Chaudhry in the lead roles. Anupam will be seen playing the role of JP Narayan, Shreyas as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Vishak as Sanjay Gandhi and Mahima as Pupul Jayakar.

