Kangana Ranaut says 'humans are traumatised with self made virus', feels Earth is healing

As the entire country struggles to battle with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, actress Kangana Ranaut appeared to be finding a silver lining with her recent post on Twitter. The actress spoke about the dire conditions prevailing in the country and how people are ‘traumatised by the self-made virus’ which she feels they are using to bring down each other’s economies. Further, she tried to spread positivity and wrote about how humans are affected by the virus, but ‘the Earth is healing.’

Kangana Ranaut on need to protect the Earth

She urged people to work hard and be generous towards the earth by following simple ways that can help in reviving the lost glory of the planet. She mentioned that people should ‘plant 8 trees a year, stop breeding like rabbits, avoid single used plastic and not waste food’ in order to prevent any further damage. “Today humans are traumatised by a self-made virus which they used to bring each other’s economies down. Some may agree with what I say some may not but one thing no one can deny is that the Earth is healing, the virus may be killing humans but healing everything else.”

Let’s be gentle to her

1) each one of us must plant 8 trees a year

2) stop breeding like rabbits

3) avoid single used plastic

4)Don’t waste food

Currently, the actress is observing a 9-day Navratri fast with sister Rangoli Chandel after a fan asked her to share some tips for 'Sadhana’ She took to her Instagram handle and spoke about some breathing exercises like Shambhavi Mahamudra, Surya Kriya, Kapal Bhati, Bhastrika among others. The user told Kangana that she's been following her last year's videos and Rangoli's suggestion of chanting Devi Mantra during Navratri but she wanted some tips for Sadhana this time and wondered if they are fasting this year too. Replying to her, Kangana wrote, "Yes we are both fasting, individually though, she is in Himachal and I am here in Mumbai. It’s much easier to fast together Rangoli makes nice fruit salads and Navratri potatoes and nachni snacks. About Sadhana, focus on breathing exercises, mantras, and meditation should help." [sic]

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of her next film Tejas in Rajasthan where she will be seen playing the role of air force pilot. Other than this, her political drama Thalaivi where she will be seen playing Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The film was earlier slated to hit the screens on April 23. Kangana will also be seen in the action-thriller film Dhaakad.

(Image credit: Kangana Ranaut/ Instagram/ Pixabay)