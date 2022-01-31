Kangana Ranaut Says 'Karma Strikes Again' As Canadian PM Goes Into Hiding Amid Protests

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took a dig at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after he went into hiding over concerns from escalating protests against Canada's COVID mandates. PM Trudeau left Ottawa along with his family to a 'secret location' due to security concerns in view of the anti-vaccine mandate protests.

Ranaut took to her Instagram account and said 'Karma strikes again' referring to the Canadian PM trying to interfere in India's internal politics by expressing his concerns during the 2020 farmers protests in India.

Kangana Ranaut slams Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

The Bollywood actor headed to her Instagram story on Monday and wrote about how the Canadian PM is 'hiding at a secret location' during the protests in Ottawa. She wrote, “Canadian PM Trudeau was encouraging Indian protesters, now in the midst of protests in his country he is hiding at a secret location as protesters threaten his security. Hmm.. law of Karma strikes again. (sic)” She also shared a picture from the protests as she penned down her story on the picture-sharing site.

PM Justin Trudeau moves to 'secret place' amid protests

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday left Ottawa along with his family to a "secret location" after security concerns sparked over intensifying anti-vaccine mandate protests in the capital city, CBC News reported.

The decision to evacuate the prime ministerial residence came after Canadian Parliament's Seargent-at-Arms warned that demonstrators could show up at official homes. The PM's office has refused to comment on the relocation of Trudeau, citing security reasons.

Kangana Ranaut on the work front

The fan-favourite actor currently has several films in the pipeline and fans eagerly wait for the release of her projects. She has currently put on her producer's cap as she works on the sets of Tiku Weds Sheru, which will see Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur take on lead roles.

Ranaut will also be seen in Tejas, in which she will step into the shoes of Air Force pilot Tejas Gill. The film will hit the big screen on 5 October 2022, and fans await her return to the big screen after her hit film Thalaivii.

(Image: AP/@kanganaranaut/Instagram)