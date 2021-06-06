Kangana Ranaut Says 'lao Meri Chappal' As Vikrant Massey Makes Yami Gautam-Radhe Maa Link

Wishes have been pouring in for Yami Gautam as she announced her marriage to her Uri: The Surgical Strike director Adtiya Dhar. After posting the snap of the wedding, the actor has been sharing the moments from the pre-wedding rituals since then. One of those pics, however, got many celebrities impressed, and even lead to a strong comment from Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana Ranaut’s reply to Vikrant Massey on Yami Gautam’s look

After sharing the pictures from the wedding and Mehendi ceremony, Yami posted heartwarming moments from her haldi and other pre-wedding rituals on Sunday. In one of them, the Vicky Donor star had adorned heavy traditional jewellery like nathni and kaleerein.

Numerous celebrities praised Yami for her look, and this included her first Bollywood co-star Ayushmann Khurrana, Kangana Ranaut and Vikrant Massey. The latter, who is also from Himachal Pradesh like Yami, stated that ‘Himachali bride’ was the most gorgeous and looked ‘divine’ like God.

The heavy jewellery and red saree seemed to have caught the attention of her former co-stars. Ayushmann wrote that he was getting ‘Jai Mata Di’ feels, while her Ginny Weds Sunny co-star Vikrant Massey called her ‘pure and pious’ like controversial ‘godwoman’ Radhe Ma.

The comment did not go down well with a section and the actor was at the receiving end of trolls. One of them was Kangana, who did not seem too pleased with Vikrant’s comment and wrote, ‘From where did this cockroach emerge. Bring my slippers.”

Her comment led to some netizens coming out in support of Vikrant, while others continued to target him.

Meanwhile, Yami tied the knot with Aditya, reportedly at her residence in Himachal Pradesh. The wedding became a talking point, with a section praising the ‘simplicity’ associated with a Bollywood star's marriage.

"With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes," the couple announced in a joint statement on social media.

