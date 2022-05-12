Kangana Ranaut Says She Can't Get Married Due To Rumours That She 'beat Up Men'

Touted as one of the most highly-anticipated films of the year, Dhaakad is all set for its theatrical release on 20 May 2022. In the film, actor Kangana Ranaut will be essaying the role of Agent Agni and she is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that her fierce action-packed performances and multiple looks create an impact.

Ahead of the release of her movie, Kangana Ranaut has claimed that she cannot get married as people have spread some rumours about her that she beat up men.

'There are rumours that I beat up men': Kangana Ranaut

During a chat with RJ Siddharth Kannan, the Thalaivi actor was asked if she believes that she cannot get married as people believe that she beats up men. Kangana said, "Rumours spread that I beat up boys". Soon after that, Arjun Rampal agreed and quipped that there was truth to it, "Bilkul soch samajhkar aisa decision lena hai…soch samajhkar li jiye (Please think carefully before you make such a decision)." Having said that, Arjun hailed the 35-year-old actor, saying she is a fabulous actor who is "sweet, loving and god-fearing".

'Bollywood doesn't praise me because...': Kangana

In the same interview, the Tanu Weds Manu actor also claimed that a lot of people in Bollywood refrain from praising her work because of their insecurities. She said that one exception was Kiara Advani who praised her work during an Eid party. The latter also told her that people should watch both Dhaakad and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 amid the films clashing at the box office on May 20.

She said, "These people don’t want to praise me. Sometimes, I feel there is no lobby but people have a lot of their own insecurities." However, she said Kiara Advani praised her and said, "Watch both the films (Dhaakad and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2)."

Kangana says Big B deleting tweet where he praises her is 'complex'

Ranaut even reacted to Amitabh Bachchan's move of deleting his tweet where he had praised her for Dhaakad. Calling the situation complex, she said:

"Of course, there are likes and dislikes but this is so striking that Mr. Bachchan tweeted the trailer and then he deleted it in another five-ten minute. At somebody of his stature, whose pressure will he have? I just don’t know, I find this situation a bit complex."

(Image: @kanganaranaut/Instagram)