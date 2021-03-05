Kangana Ranaut says she lost 5 lakh Instagram followers in a week; slams 'smear campaign'

Kangana Ranaut has been aggressive in her stance against Twitter, alleging that the platform was reducing her followers and ‘shadow banning’ her. In the latest, she also directed her displeasure towards Instagram, alleging that she was losing followers on that medium too. The actor’s statement was in relation to her allegations that there was a 'smear campaign' against her on social media.

Kangana alleges reduction in Instagram followers & smear campaign

It all started with what seemed like a harmless photograph of Kangana Ranaut's breakfast, a personal recipe of a summer smoothie with organic honey, nuts and fruits. Within moments, some netizens claimed that the actor lifted the image from Google, and posted photos claiming the original owner of the photos was an international chef.

After Kangana initially quipped over it, that she was thrilled to know that she was ‘awesome’. She then alleged that there was a ‘paid smear campaign’ against her, claiming that people were directed to make memes to mock everything that she does.

All the influencers accounts automatically get memes to post mocking or making fun of everything I do, in this case this fake edit being spread claiming that I lied about cooking, this may seem frivolous on surface but deep down it’s made to damage one’s credibility and dignity.. pic.twitter.com/dTpLfJgBm5 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 4, 2021

कितना तड़पते हो यार.... there is a proper investment of troll army, creative ka budget to make memes, to write lies to spread smear campaigns uuffff movie mafia +political mafia + jaded actors who are rejected lovers

तुमको बेचारी फ़्रूट बोल से भी इतनी जलन है ।

ऊफ़्फ़्फ़्फ 😁 https://t.co/rRdBIk4tQx — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 4, 2021

She even stated that the memes were ‘derogatory’ and that there was 'fake information' being spread against her. The actor alleged a ‘troll army’ was set up against her and even used terms like ‘movie mafia’, ‘political mafia’ and more.

The Queen star then claimed that she 'lost 5 lakh followers' on Instagram, and that there was a 'mafia racket' trying to ruin her image and brand value. She claimed that Instagram was being 'paid' through this, and that even the followers also did not realise that they had unfollowed her.

There are paid smear campaigns happening on Instagram as well .... many derogatory memes and fake information about me being spread ,Instagram is also paid as my followers numbers automatically drop, fans who unfollow don’t even realise it. I know who is behind it (cont) https://t.co/TzUtoWFCYp — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 4, 2021

Just last week I lost more than 5 lakh followers on Instagram,this is mafia racket,they gang up on you boycott you and if that leaves you happy and content they ruin your image and brand that’s how they killed Shushant,that’s how they harass outsiders who don’t need them for work https://t.co/0L8ine4UIM — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 4, 2021

Kangana’s attack on Twitter

A few days ago, Kanfana had claimed that she was being shadow banned as CEO Jack Dorsey was ‘scared’ of her and her posts for the ‘nation’ was hurting them. When the actor had just joined the microblogging platform, she had alleged that she was losing 40,000 followers every day. Then too had alleged a ‘strong racket.’

