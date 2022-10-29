Post Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover, Kangana Ranaut Says She Predicted Doom Of Ex-employees

Since Elon Musk cemented a $44 billion deal to take over the social media platform Twitter, Kangana Ranaut's fans have been demanding to restore the Bollywood diva's account. Ranaut herself hailed Musk for his acquisition and is sharing several related memes surfacing on the internet. While the Queen star is trending on the microblogging site, she recently claimed she predicted the "doom" of ex-Twitter officials.

Sharing memes on her Instagram stories, Kangana Ranaut wrote, "Some of these memes are so funny." She further shared a fan page's tweet that read, "Restore my queen Kangana Ranaut's account. Queen KanganaRanaut is trending." Reacting to the tweet, Kangana mentioned how she has been trending since yesterday morning and added that she predicted the decline of Twitter's former employees. She wrote, "Trending since morning I had predicted the doom of ex twitter heads long ago... Another prediction came true."

Kangana Ranaut says she can predict future

In another story, the Thalaivii actor mentioned that she could predict the future. The actor said predicting the future needs "remarkable recognition and interpretation" of human instincts. Kangana penned, "I always predict things that are yet to happen in distant future .... Some call my foresight X-rays, some call them my curses and some call it witchcraft.... For how long are we going to dismiss a woman's genius like this..." "It's not easy to predict future it takes remarkable recognition and interpretation of human instincts also great observational skills... above all, it takes dissolution of one's own likes and dislikes for crystal clear objectivity to study the subject one wants to predict about," she added.

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account was permanently suspended for "repeated violation of Twitter rules" last year. As Elon Musk became the new owner of the social media platform on October 27, he fired top executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde.

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut