Kangana Ranaut Says She Put ‘every Single Thing’ She Owned On Mortgage For ‘Emergency’

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal the conclusion of her upcoming film ‘Emergency’. The actress-filmmaker, who serves as both the lead and the director for ‘Emergency’, said that she suffered a number of hardships during the shoot of the film.

Sharing a number of behind-the-scenes pictures, the 'Queen' star wrote in a lengthy caption of the post that she had to mortgage ‘every single thing’ she owned during the seemingly exhausting process of shooting ‘Emergency’.

She mentioned that she also caught dengue during the shoot, which led to her filming some scenes with “alarmingly low blood cell counts” during the first schedule.

“From mortgaging all my properties, every single thing that I owned to being diagnosed with dengue during the first schedule and having to film it in spite of alarmingly low blood cell counts, my character as an individual has been severely tested...”

Kangana Ranaut added that her character “as an individual” was put to the test as she faced the difficulties.

She added that she’s conflicted over how she feels about social media and didn’t want to open up about the harrowing experience she didn’t want her well-wishers to worry needlessly, while not wanting those who wish her suffering to derive pleasure from her pain.

Check out Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Post:

Kangana Ranaut gives a positive message to fans

The star still gave an inspirational message to her followers despite dealing with all these adversities. She said that working hard for the sake of one’s dreams or pursuits isn’t enough, as it’s already a given that one must work hard. She added that you will be tested in any case, and mustn’t break.

Kangana Ranaut told fans that they should feel lucky if life doesn’t spare them, as she feels the process of overcoming hardships is transformative. She added that she feels “reborn.”

‘Emergency’ is set to release sometime in 2023. The film is based on the events of The Emergency that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed from 1975 to 1977. The film also serves as a biographical drama on the life of Indira Gandhi.