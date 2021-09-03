Kangana Ranaut Says 'stop Bullying' To Multiplex Chains Not Ready To Screen 'Thalaivii'

Kangana Ranaut's political drama Thalaivii is off to a rocky start with major multiplex chains refusing to screen the movie. Touted as one of the biggest releases from Bollywood this month, Ranaut's Thalaivii has set high hopes for all the fans as the trailer managed to fuel the anticipation. After Bell Bottom and Chehre, Thalaivii would make the third project from Bollywood to get an exclusive theatrical release in India with major territories like Maharashtra still under strict lockdown. After the multiplexes denial to screen the movie, Kangana Ranaut made a scathing remark on her social media and made an appeal to 'save theatres'.

Kangana Ranaut says 'This is unfair & cruel'

With the Thalaivii release date inching closer, many netizens were anticipating the two weeks of exclusive theatrical screening of the political drama. However, in a major setback to the movie, major multiplexes like PVR, Inox and Cinepolis have not shown any interest to screen the venture, as per a report from Live Mint. Expressing her disappointment over the decision, the actor took to her Instagram story to issue a lengthy statement while requesting to 'save theatres'. She wrote:

''No films are choosing theatres, very few and very brave like my producers @vishnuinduri and @shaaileshrsingh are compromising on huge profits and letting go off exclusive streaming options only for the love of cinema …in these times we must support each other and not bully or arm twist, it is our fundamental right to recover the cost of our film which we did, we may have two weeks window for Hindi version but for south we have 4 weeks window yet multiplexes ganging up on us and stopping our release there as well …This is unfair and cruel in these testing times when major territories like Maharashtra are also shut …Please help each other in order to save theatres.''

More on Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii

Directed by A. L. Vijay, the movie is scheduled to be released on September 10 on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Along with Ranaut, the ensemble of the cast also features actors like Arvind Swami, Madhoo and Bhagyashree in significant roles. The Hindi version of the Jayalalithaa biographical venture will be released on Netflix after a two-week run in Theatres while the Tamil and Telugu will run for four weeks in theatres.

IMAGE: REPRESENTATION PTI & KANGANA RANAUT'S INSTAGRAM