Kangana Ranaut Seeks Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai With Sister Rangoli

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recently arrived in Mumbai on Sunday with her sister Rangoli. Prior to that, she was spending her time in Manali. After her arrival in Mumbai, the Queen actor was recently snapped at the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai. She visited the renowned temple with her sister Rangoli amid heavy security. The actor was dressed in traditional attire as she visited the temple.

Kangana Ranaut visits Siddhivinayak temple

In the pictures, Kangana is seen with her sister Rangoli as they are surrounded by security guards. The actor opted for a complete traditional attire. She can be seen wearing a silk green saree that had a golden border. She accessorised her look with a necklace and a traditional nose ring. She also wore flowers in her bun and smiled for the cameras. Both Kangana Ranaut and her sister are wearing masks as they stepped into the temple and removed it to wave at her fans.

Taking to her Twitter, she also shared that she visited the Mumba Devi temple. She also interacted with the media after stepping out of the temple. She also chanted Jai Maharashtra while stepping out of the temple. While answering the questions, Kangana Ranaut said that she has come to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha and did not ask for anyone’s permission other than Lord Ganesha. Here is a look at some of the pictures and videos of Kangana Ranaut’s visit to Siddhivinnayak temple.

Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai

The amount of hostility I faced for standing up for my beloved city Mumbai baffled me, today I went to Mumba devi and Shri Siddhivinayak ji and got their blessings, I feel protected, loved and welcomed. Jai Hind Jai Maharashtra 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sxT583P5w2 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 29, 2020

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut 'reimagines' Her Mumbai House With Interior Designer Shabnam Gupta

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Recites, 'don't Immerse My Ashes In Ganga' In Poem; Posts Video Of Outing

Kangana Ranaut's photos

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Shares Brother Aksht's Wedding Video; Rangoli Calls It 'heartwarming'

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Gushes Over Bhabhi Ritu & Her Skills As Family Goes Out Hiking; Drops Pics

Kangana Ranaut had last visited Mumbai when BMC demolished her property on September 9. She recently took to her Instagram handle and shared that she started reimagining her Mumbai house. According to a report by Pinkvilla, she is all set to start shooting for her next film Dhaakad in January next year.

The action movie will see Kangana Ranaut as a spy. She has been training for the movie in Manali and was sharing glimpses of it on her social media handles. The movie will be helmed by Razneesh Ghai. Apart from Dhaakad, she will also be seen in Tejas which will see Kangana as a female fighter pilot.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.