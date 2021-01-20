Kangana Ranaut Sends 'heartfelt Wishes' To Fans On Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

On the auspicious occasion of Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary, actress Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and send warm wishes to her fans. The actress shared PM Narendra Modi’s post where he wished the nation through a video speech. The Manikarnika actress extended her wishes to fans on the occasion and hoped that Guru's teachings would leave an impact on the lives of the people. She captioned the post and wrote, "On this auspicious occasion of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji's Jayanti, I extend my heartfelt wishes to all. May the teachings of Guruji enlighten us all #gurugobindsinghjayanti".

Kangana Ranaut's wishes on Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

PM Modi shared his thoughts on the bravery and courage of the tenth Guru of Sikhism. The day is considered one of the most auspicious festivals for the Sikhs as it marks the birth anniversary of their 10th Sikh leader Guru Gobind Ji. According to the Gregorian calendar, Guru Gobind Singh Ji was born on December 22, 1666. However, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is calculated according to the lunar calendar.

On this auspicious occasion of Sri Guru Gobind Singh ji’s Jayanti, I extend my heartfelt wishes to all. May the teachings of Guruji enlighten us all #gurugobindsinghjayanti https://t.co/8wwgxUed2i — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 20, 2021

I bow to Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on the pious occasion of his Parkash Purab. His was a life devoted to creating a just and inclusive society. He was unwavering when it came to upholding his principles. We also recall his courage and sacrifices. pic.twitter.com/eBn7H9uYXO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2021

Kangana is currently occupied in the shooting of her upcoming actioner Dhaakad in Bhopal. She recently treated fans with the first look poster from the film. In the first look poster, the actress can be seen looking fierce and tough as she holds a sword filled with blood in her hands. In the poster, Kangana is donning a grey sleeveless t-shirt and shorts. She completed the look with a pair of boots and a watch.

Dhaakad, a world-class spy thriller, is all set to be helmed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and bankrolled by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai. The filmmakers also roped in Tetsuo Nagata, an award-winning filmmaker who worked in major Hollywood action movies. Presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Qyuki Digital Media, Asylum Films, and Sohel Maklai Productions, Dhaakad is all set to release on October 1, 2021. Kangana recently flew to Bhopal to begin the shooting of the movie and fans were super thrilled watching her there.

(Image credit: Kangana Ranaut/ Instagram)

