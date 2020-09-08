Kangana Ranaut Gets Legal Notice For 'defaming' Mumbai CP; Sena IT Cell Files Complaint

Amid Kangana Ranaut’s faceoff with Sanjay Raut, a legal notice has been sent to the actor for ‘defaming’ Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. A former Mumbai Police Assistant Commissioner has warned the Tanu Weds Manu star of legal action if she did not issue an apology. The retired officer also demanded that Kangana withdraws her tweet alleging ‘bullying’ by the police, and asked her to donate Rs 50 lakh to the police fund.

Legal notice against Kangana Ranaut

Pradeep Lonandkar, who is a retired police officer and had served as the Assitant Police Commissioner, who termed Kangana’s tweets as ‘derogatory’ and ‘defamatory’.

The actor had hit at the Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh for ‘liking’ a derogatory tweet about it. In the notice, the retired police officer recalled how Kangana had accused Mumbai Police of ‘intimidating’, ‘encouraging public teasing’, ‘bullying’ and ‘crime’ and ‘trying to prove victim a criminal.’

Kangana had expressed her displeasure over the tweet on September 1. However, Mumbai Police claimed that the CP had never 'liked' any such tweet.

Liking derogatory tweets about people who are fighting against the murderers of Sushant, instead of condemning public teasing and bullying like this @CPMumbaiPolice is encouraging it, @MumbaiPolice has hit all time low ... SHAME !! pic.twitter.com/9H4mhC9Nsk — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 1, 2020

Complaint against Kangana

Meanwhile, another complaint has been filed against Kangana, seeking a First Information Report against her on ‘charges of sedition for her Pakistan-occupied Kashmir analogy for Mumbai.’ The complaint has been filed by the Shiv Sena IT cell in Thane.

Kangana’s face-off with Shiv Sena

Kangana has been making headlines for her heated responses critical of Mumbai Police in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput death. The comments prompted Sanjay Raut to ask her not to return to Mumbai, and her statement asking if Mumbai had now become ‘PoK’ and another reference to the Taliban became a talking point.

Raut’s cuss word at the Queen star, only created a furore as Kangana dared Shiv Sena to stop her, as she announced her return on September 9. In the latest, Kangana has been provided Y-plus security ahead of her visit, while she that the Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation arrived at her Mumbai office, and ‘plan to demolish’ on Tuesday.

