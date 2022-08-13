Kangana Ranaut 'shaken Beyond Words' After Salman Rushdie's Stabbing; Calls It 'appalling'

Renowned author Salman Rushdie was stabbed multiple times on Friday while he was on stage to deliver a lecture in New York. The attack resulted in grave injuries on his face and torso and he was airlifted to a hospital soon after. Condemning the violent incident, actor Kangana Ranaut took to social media and said she was 'shaken beyond words'.

According to reports, officials have identified the attacker as a 24-year-old Hadi Matar who hails from New Jersey. Salman Rushdie is on a ventilator, with his agent further mentioning that he will likely lose one eye.

Kangana Ranaut 'shaken beyond words' after Salman Rushdie's stabbing

Taking to her Instagram story on Saturday, August 13, the Dhaakad actor reacted to the grave incident and mentioned, "Another day another appalling act by jihadis. The Satanic Verses is one of the greatest books of its time... I am shaken beyond words. Appalling."

Salman Rushdie stabbed

The incident happened when the Midnight's Children author was on stage at the Chautauqua Institution, a not-for-profit community in southwestern New York. Giving an update about Rushdie's condition, Andrew Wylie, his agent, mentioned, "The news is not good. Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his arm were severed, and his liver was stabbed and damaged."

Rushdie (75) was provided medical treatment by a doctor who was in the audience until emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene. "The doctor immediately began first aid" on Rushdie. He was then airlifted to a local trauma center and was "undergoing surgery" at about 5 pm local time, several hours after the attack that occurred at approximately 10:47 am, an official said.

For the unversed, Salman Rushdie has faced death threats for The Satanic Verses, which has been banned in several countries. However, the author later mentioned that he would write The Satanic Verses again.

Image: AP/Instagram/@kanganaranaut