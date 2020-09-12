Kangana Ranaut Shares Throwback Pic From Somnath Temple, Writes On 'oppression & Devotion'

Kangana Ranaut is known to express her devotion to the Almighty, and that was even evident when she had stopped over at a small temple to pray on her way to Mumbai recently. Amid her face-off with Shiv Sena and the controversy over the demolition at her office by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the actor expressed her strong views on ‘oppression’ and ‘devotion’. Sharing a photo from Somnath Temple, the Tanu Weds Manu star wrote that despite heightened 'oppression', ‘devotion always wins.’

Kangana Ranaut writes on ‘oppression’ amid Sena face-off

Kangana Ranaut wished her fans a good morning and shared a snap from Somnath Temple in Gujarat, where she is seen performing a ritual. The actor tweeted, “Many cruel persons tried to uproot Somnath mercilessly, but history is testament to the fact that however powerful oppression and injustice is, eventually it is devotion that always wins. Har Har Mahadev.”

सुप्रभात दोस्तों यह फ़ोटो सोमनाथ टेम्पल की है, सोमनाथ को कितने दरिंदों ने कितनी बार बेरहमी से उजाड़ा, मगर इतिहास गवाह है क्रूरता और अन्याय कितने भी शक्तिशाली क्यूँ न हो आख़िर में जीत भक्ति की ही होती है, हर हर महादेव 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vZ5bgMCHrA — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 12, 2020

A few days ago too, Kangana had shared a snap of hers from a temple and opened up on how Lord Shiva had helped her battle the ‘conspiracy’ when her movie Manikarnika was stalled.

When Manikarnika hit a road block, the conspiracy was to destroy my career and ruin me, I prayed to Mahakaal when I took the entire responsibility for its release, he manifested through so many amazing people and make it happen,this was clicked on schedule wrap,HAR HAR MAHADEV 🙏 pic.twitter.com/52G4r3gYD6 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 30, 2020

Kangana Ranaut vs Shiv Sena face-off

The Shiv Sena-led BMC demolished a portion of Kangana’s office of her production house Manikarnika Films in Mumbai’s Bandra on September 9, when she was on her way from Manali. The Bombay HC has stayed the demolition and came down heavily on the BMC action.

The action was amid heated exchanges between the Queen star and the party’s leader Sanjay Raut amid her attack at Mumbai Police over the Sushant Singh Rajput case and alleged Bollywood-drug mafia nexus. Later, the Mumbai Police also brought out her alleged ‘drugs link’ into the picture, about which the actor has agreed to co-operate with.

Kangana has not relented and fired stinging statements at Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, hitting out at the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance and even sending a strong message to Congress’ Sonia Gandhi.

Numerous film stars and politicians also came out in support of her and used hashtags like #DeathofDemocracy.

