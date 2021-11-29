Kangana Ranaut Shares Childhood Pic With Message, Says 'I Am Just An Ordinary Girl'

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who is known for her bold mannerism and speaking her heart out on social media, recently shared her childhood picture with a strong message. The actor who has struggled a lot to achieve fame in the entertainment industry wrote about how much she adores the ‘beauty of love.’

The actor took to her Instagram stories and shared her childhood picture, where little Kangana can be seen looking at the camera while posing innocently. In the caption, the actor referred to herself as an ‘ordinary girl who believes in the ‘beauty of love.’ “I am just an ordinary girl, nothing special about me except for the fact that I believe in the beauty of love and that got me here in this beautiful world,” she wrote as a caption on her picture.

Kangana Ranaut shares childhood picture with a strong message

Despite achieving fame, the actor’s humility and down-to-earth nature are what steal the heart of many. Earlier, the Queen star who is set to make her debut as a producer with her first venture Tiku Weds Sheru had taken to her Instagram stories that showed a glimpse of Padma Shri awardee working wholeheartedly on the shooting sets. The film that is bankrolled by her production house, Manikarnika Films, will star Nawazuddin Siddiqui opposite Avneet Kaur in the lead.

Other than this, the actor was recently in the limelight after an FIR has been filed against her at the Khar Police Station in Mumbai over her remarks where she allegedly referred to the entire Sikh community as Khalistani terrorists and that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi crushed them 'like mosquitoes' under her shoes. The FIR copy filed against Kangana Ranaut specially mentions her Instagram story in which she had written, "Khalistani terrorists may be arm twisting the government today. But let's not forget one woman. The only woman prime minister ne inn ko apni jooti ke niche crush kia tha (The only woman prime minister crushed them under her shoe) No matter how much suffering she caused to this nation she crushed them like mosquitoes at the cost of her own life Lekin desh ke tukde nahi hone diye (but didn't let the country disintegrate) even after decades of her death aaj bhi uske naam se kaampte hai yeh inko vaisa he guru chahiye (even today, they shiver at her name, they need a guru like her).

Image: Instagram/KanganaRanaut