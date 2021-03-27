Kangana Ranaut Shares Clips Of Jayalalithaa's Interviews Included In Thalaivi; Watch

Kangana Ranaut starrer upcoming film Thalaivi has stirred a storm among the fans of cinema. The trailer is receiving raving reviews from fans and critics alike as it portrays a fierce tale of love, loss and struggle for power. On Friday, the actor took to her Instagram and shared a series of original interview clips of Jayalalithaa.

In the interview clips, the late politician is seen talking about the harassment she faced in the assembly. In the interview, she talks about how she was beaten up in the presence of the then Chief Minister. The interview clip shows the parts which are even portrayed in the Thalaivi trailer.

Kangana shares the original Jayalalithaa's interview video

In the first Instagram story shared by Kangana Ranaut, the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister is seen “talking about one the many painful and scandalous incidents also shown in the trailer everyone’s talking about”. Jayalalithaa recalls in the interview, “nothing really was worth the humiliation I suffered, when I was attacked in the Assembly on the floor of the Legislative Assembly”. She further stated in the interview that the incident took place in the presence of the Chief Minister, Mr KarunaNidhi, with both his wives watching from the VIP boxes. All his MLAs and ministers physically assaulted me”. Watch the clips from Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram story below.

Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi

Kangana Ranaut had shared the teaser of the movie a while back. Since then the fans of the actor had been waiting for the trailer. Watch the trailer of the film below.

Thalaivi movie details

Jayalalithaa biopic stars Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa. The movie also portrays Arvind Swami as politician M G Ramachandran, and Prakash Raj as Karunanidhi. Jisshu Sengupta and Bhagyashree also appear in pivotal roles. Presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment, and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films, Thalaivi is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy. Thalaivi is set to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu in theatres on April 23, 2021.

