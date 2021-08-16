Kangana Ranaut Shares Cool Airport Look As She Returns To India Post Wrapping Up 'Dhaakad'

After spending a great amount of time in Budapest while completing her shooting for the next, actor Kangana Ranaut is en route to India. The actor who spent a couple of weeks while completing the shooting of her upcoming film Dhaakad is now coming back to India. Kangana took to her Instagram stories and gave a glimpse of her airport look as she shared her excitement of coming back. Apart from her professional commitments, the National Award-winning star also spent a great family time in the country.

Kangana Ranaut returns to India after wrapping up Dhaakad shooting

In the picture, she is seen donning a white blouse with a skirt as she carried her handbag and coat. She further captioned it, “Enroute” with the Indian flag emoticon to justify her destination. Earlier, she shared a bunch of pictures from the film’s wrap-up party while thanking her director Razneesh Ghai for his efforts. Organised by her director Razneesh Ghai, the party was attended by the entire crew and Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel. In the pictures, the Manikarnika star can be seen posing with her director, producer Sohail, sister Rangoli while thanking them for their support. The videos on her Instagram stories also showed director Razneesh turning DJ for the night as he was playing some peppy tracks for all at the party.

Apart from this, Kangana also gave a glimpse of the fun time she had with her family at a water park in Budapest. “A day with my kiddie… in a water park haha I am not a water person at all and he loves water but I enjoyed it maybe because he was so thrilled to be there… I guess that’s what love is about [sic],” she wrote along with pictures. Apart from this, she even shared a series of pictures on her Instagram stories from the water park shenanigans.

Meanwhile, Dhaakad is one of the most anticipated female-led films where Kangana will be seen playing the role of a spy agent, Agni. Going by the first look poster of the actor, her character looks ‘fiery and fearless.’ While Kangana is the main protagonist, Arjun Rampal plays the role of the main antagonist, Rudraveer in the movie. Introducing his character poster, Arjun previously said, “Boom Evil has a new name - Rudraveer! An antagonist who is dangerous, deadly, and cool at the same time!”

IMAGE: KANGANARANAUT/Instagram

