Kangana Ranaut Shares Cryptic Note On Instagram; Thinks She's Being Spied

Kangana Ranaut thinks she is being spied upon and her Whatsapp data is being leaked. On Saturday, the actor shared a long cryptic note on her Instagram story, where she also mentioned a Bollywood couple and alleged them of spying on her. Although the Queen actor didn't mention the couple's name.

Her note read, "Everywhere I go, I am being followed and spied on, not only on the streets even in my building parking and home terrace. They put zoom lenses to capture me, every one knows paparazzi only visit stars if they are tipped. These days they even started to charge to click actors. My team or I aren't paying them so who is paying them?"

She further explained how the paps are outside her house to click her without any tip-off. She wrote, "In the morning, I was clicked at 6:30 am, how do they get my schedule? What do they do with these pictures? and now as I finished my early morning Choreography practice session, no one was tipped to come to the studio yet they all turned up in large numbers even on a Sunday."

The Queen actor is also certain that her Whatsapp data is being leaked. "I am certain my WhatsApp data is being leaked, professional deals or even personal life details."

The actor even took a dig at an unnamed celebrity and alleged him of spying on her. "This obsessed nepo mafia clown, who once landed at my doorstep uninvited and forced himself on me is a known womaniser and Casanova, but now vice president of nepo

mafia brigade as well."

Kangana talks about an unnamed celeb in her cryptic note

Kangana Ranaut further alleged the unnamed celebrity, who she called a womaniser, of forcing his wife in becoming a producer.

She said, "He forces his wife to become producer, do more female centric films, dress like me even make home interiors like me they even hired my stylist and even home stylists of many years who then refused to work with me."

"Wife is encouraging this obsessive behaviour, she even wore the same sari for her wedding that I had worn earlier for my

brother's wedding reception, it's beyond creepy."

She also revealed that she recently had a fallout with her costume designer, who was also a friend of hers.

"Recently, a film costume designer friend(best friend) I knew for more than a decade also had a nasty fallout with

me, coincidentally he is working with the couple now, my financiers or business partners call off deals last minute for no

reasons, I think he is trying to isolate me and put me through mental stress."

Kangana also alleged the unnamed actor of keeping his wife on a different floor and asked his wife to be careful.

"BTW he keeps her on a separate floor, they both live separately in the same building, I suggest she must say no to this arrangement and keep an eye on him. How is he getting all this data and what all is he indulging in because if he gets in trouble she and her baby will be in trouble as well. She must take charge of her life and make sure he is not indulging in anything illegal."

The Manikarnika actor concluded her note with, "Much love to you dear girl and your newborn."

More about Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut recently wrapped the shooting of her film 'Emergency', which marks her debut as a director. She will be seen playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film also stars Anupam Kher and Mahima Chaudhry in important roles.

Kangana recently returned to Twitter after her account was banned in May 2021.