Actor Kangana Ranaut who was in Budapest to complete the shooting of his upcoming film Dhaakad recently enjoyed some quality time with family at a water park. Kangana who shares a close bond with her nephew Prithvi, enjoyed a pool day while having a great time. She shared a bunch of adorable pictures on Instagram, where she can be seen having a gala time. In the pictures, the Queen actor can be seen wearing a black swimsuit while playing with Prithvi.

Kangana Ranaut enjoys quality time with family

“A day with my kiddie… in a water park haha I am not a water person at all and he loves water but I enjoyed it maybe because he was so thrilled to be there… I guess that’s what love is about [sic],” she wrote along with pictures. Apart from this, she even shared a series of pictures on her Instagram stories from the water park shenanigans. The actress posted a picture of her parents who seemed to enjoy while exploring the water park. In one of her story pictures, she wrote, “Meanwhile people looked at mother just how we look at white women in North India when they wear bikinis.”

On the other hand, Kangana’s sister-manager Rangoli Chandel also shared a happy picture of the actress and Prithvi enjoying and wrote, “Promoting Thalaivi.” Meanwhile, Kangana recently partied the night away with team Dhaakad as they celebrated the wrap of the film’s shoot in Budapest. The beauty stunned in a gorgeous lace corset top that she paired with white high waist pants and statement necklaces. While she shared a photo of her gorgeous look for the evening, she topped it off with a few more happy photos with her team.

Dhaakad is one of the most anticipated female-led films where Kangana will be seen playing the role of a spy agent, Agni. Going by the first look poster of the actor, her character looks ‘fiery and fearless.’ While Kangana is the main protagonist, Arjun Rampal plays the role of the main antagonist, Rudraveer in the movie. Introducing his character poster, Arjun previously said, “Boom Evil has a new name - Rudraveer! An antagonist who is dangerous, deadly, and cool at the same time!”

Apart from Dhaakad, Kangana is also gearing up for the release of the biographical film, Thalaivi. The high-edge drama depicts the multiple stages of late former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa’s life. Kangana Ranaut will be seen enticing audiences with her retro looks along with an insight into Jayalalithaa’s struggle while rising as a politician of Tamil Nadu. She also has Tejas, Manikarnika Returns, and Emergency in her kitty.

IMAGE: KANGANARANAUT/Instagram

