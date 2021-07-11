Kangana Ranaut Shares Glimpse From 'Dhaakad' Sets, Calls It 'most Vicious Of Them All'

Kangana Ranaut seems to be leaving no stone unturned for her action film Dhaakad. The actor has been shooting for the movie in Budapest for the past few days and appears to have immersed herself into the character. A proof of it was the Queen star sharing a glimpse of her ‘vicious’ character Agent Agni.

Kangana Ranaut shares glimpse of Dhaakad character

Kangana introduced her character as the ‘most vicious of them all’ with a picture from the prep session of her character. While the hairstylist worked on her, Kangana was seen in an intense look. The 34-year-old was seen with heavy kohl in her eyes, dreadlock-like hair.

The National Award-winning actor termed the people working on her look as her ‘dream team.’

Before these intense visuals, Kangana had also posted snaps of her relaxing on the streets of Budapest.

The team of Dhaakad had completed a schedule of the movie in Madhya Pradesh at the start of the year. Kangana plays the role of a Lara Croft-like character and previous posters of her firing guns had gone viral.

The movie is being directed by Razneesh Ghai. The movie also stars Divya Dutta, Arjun Rampal, among others. Dhaakad is gearing up for release on October 1.

Among the other films in Kangana Ranaut's kitty include Thalaivi, Tejas, Tiku Weds Sheru and Emergency. Thalavi was scheduled to release in April, but has been pushed due to the shutting of theatres to prevent the spread of COVID-19. She has already begun work on the other projects, playing an Air Force pilot in Tejas, turning a producer with Tiku Weds Sheru and a solo director with Emergency.

