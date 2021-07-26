Kangana Ranaut Shares Glimpse Of Fight Rehearsal From ‘Dhaakad’; Calls Herself 'Ladaaku'

Kangana Ranaut has several projects in her pipeline. The actor is currently shooting for her upcoming film Dhaakad in Budapest. Reportedly, the film is based on issues such as crimes against women and child trafficking. Kangana, who will play the role of an agent in the film, was recently seen rehearsing one of her fight sequences. She shared a glimpse of her sequence via social media.

Kangana Ranaut's fight sequence from Dhaakad

Kangana Ranaut recently took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her rehearsing for her upcoming film Dhaakad. In the video, Kangana was seen practicing one of her fight sequences from the film with two of her trainers. She wore a black t-shirt and black-coloured track pants. In the video, she wrote, "Ladaaku Number one...Baaghi ladki #Dhaakad rehearsals". The film is scheduled to release by October this year.

Details about Dhaakad movie

Kangana Ranaut is currently shooting for the upcoming film in Budapest. The film is being helmed by the first-time director Razneesh Ghai. The film cast Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. It also casts Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles. In January, the film's cast was first introduced. The Queen actor took to her Instagram handle to share the first poster from the film. Kangana, who will play Agent Agni in this women-centric film, had a fierce look in the poster. The caption read, "She is fearless and Fiery! She is Agent Agni 🔥 India's first female-led action thriller, #Dhaakad, releasing in theatres on 1st October 2021!". Apart from Dhaakad, Kangana has begun shooting for an untitled film based on the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Arjun Rampal also shared his first look from the film in January. He will play the role of antagonist Raghuveer. In the caption, he wrote, "Boom 💥 Evil has a new name- Rudraveer! Super excited to essay an antagonist who is dangerous, deadly and cool at the same time! Here's my look for @sohamrockstrent's #Dhaakad🔥".

Divya Dutta is also a part of the film. She will play the role of another antagonist Rohini. Dutta shared her first look from the film on Instagram. She wrote, "And here it is!! She looks menacing, but that doesn't even describe how evil she can be! Here's presenting my look as Rohini from @sohamrockstrent's #Dhaakad".

IMAGE: KANGANA RANAUT'S INSTAGRAM

