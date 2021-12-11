Kangana Ranaut Shares Glimpse Of Hamper Sent By Vicky & Katrina, Congratulates Newlyweds

The entire film industry celebrated the marriage of the star couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, on December 9. In a bid to follow the COVID-10 protocols, the couple had a limited number of guests invited to their grand wedding in Jaipur, Rajasthan. However, that did not stop the couple to involve their friends from the film industry as they sent sweet hampers to them. Receiving the same, actor Kangana Ranaut is all hearts for the newlywed star couple on social media.

Kangana Ranaut congratulate Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Taking to her Instagram on December 11, the 34-year-old actor shared a glimpse of the box of sweets she received from Katrina and Vicky to celebrate their joyous moment. Adding hand-drawn hearts to her story, Kangana wrote, ''Delicious desi ghee ke laddoo from newlywed Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal... Thank you aur bohot bohot badhai''.

With only a few guests attending the wedding, several actors and co-stars of the newlywed couple were reported missing from the wedding. However, as per a report from PTI, the couple has decided to keep a function later to celebrate the occasion with their friends from the industry. The source stated, ''Given the Covid situation right now, the couple wants to limit the guests for the safety of everyone involved. Having said that, the couple is looking forward to celebrating with their industry friends at a later date and they will be planning a reception with them sometime soon''.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut recently announced the official release date of her upcoming film titled Tejas. Sharing a look of her character, she wrote, ''Bringing to you the inspiring story of a woman who chose to rule the skies. An ode to the Indian Air Force, #Tejas releasing in a cinema near you on Dussehra, 5th October 2022 ✈️ #ArmedForcesFlagDay''. She is also gearing up for her maiden production venture Tiku Weds Sheru.

More on Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding

The couple got married at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur District, Rajasthan on December 9 in a glamorous event attended by intimate friends and family. They also treated their fans with pictures from their wedding and Haldi ceremony with doting captions. They wrote, ''Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.''

Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif/kanganaranaut