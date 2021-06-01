Kangana Ranaut Shares Happy Picture With Her Dadi, Goes All Hearts; See Pic

Kangana Ranaut recently shared a happy family picture featuring her grandmother. On June 1, she took to her Instagram handle and posted a smiling picture with her dadi. As seen in Kangana Ranaut's Instagram post, the actor and her grandmother are seen in traditional Indian outfits. The Queen star simply wrote, "Dadi" with a pink heart wrap on her Instagram Stories.

Kangana Ranaut shares a smiling picture with her grandmother

As seen in Kangana Ranaut's Instagram post, the actor stunned in a peach polka-dotted salwar kameez. She sported a blue dupatta with the attire. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Kangana Ranaut's grandmother is seen wearing a yellow and green salwar kameez.

A peek into Kangana Ranaut's latest news

Actor Kangana Ranaut recently started a tree-plantation drive. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of her pics planting trees in her garden. Here, she sported a casual all-white outfit and wore a pair of black gloves while planting. Sharing the images on social media, Kangana Ranaut said, "Today I planted 20 trees". She further added, "we only ask what I got, sometimes please ask what I gave back to this planet also".

Kangana Ranaut shared that in the recent cyclone Tauktae, Mumbai lost more than 70 per cent of its trees and Gujarat lost more than 50 thousand trees. She said, "these trees take decades to grow, how can we lose them every year like this". The actor further questioned, "who is compensating for this loss? How are we preventing our cities from becoming concrete jungles? We must ask ourselves did we ask authorities the right questions? What are we giving back to our country ?".

The Panga star further urged, "I am requesting concerned Mumbai @my_bmc and Gujrat @gujarattourism governments to plant Neem, Pipal and barged trees wherever trees are uprooted". She added, "Above mentioned trees have medicinal qualities, not only the clean air nourish the soil they also emit an extraordinary amount of oxygen". "let’s save our cities, save our trees our planet that’s the only way to save ourselves", Kangana Ranaut concluded.

