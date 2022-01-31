Kangana Ranaut Shares 'Hawa Hawai' Avatar Of Nawazuddin Siddiqui From 'Tiku Weds Sheru'

Kangana Ranaut is all set to step into the shoes of a producer with her upcoming project Tiku Weds Sheru. The movie stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role along with Avneet Kaur who will be making her debut in Bollywood as a lead actor. Ever since the movie was announced, Ranaut has been updating fans about the progress of the film and often shares behind the scenes pictures and videos from the sets of Tiku Weds Sheru. This time around, Kangana shared a BTS photo of Nawazuddin Siddiqui in an all-new avatar and called him 'Hot'.

Kangana Ranaut shares all-new Hawa Hawai avatar of Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram and shared a new look of Nawazuddin Siddique from their upcoming movie Tiku Weds Sheru. In the picture, Nawaz was seen wearing a shimmery golden gown, with a tiara and long hair, the actor's look was inspired by the late Sridevi's iconic avatar in Hawa Hawai from Mr India. Sharing the photo, Ranaut wrote, "Bijli girani main hoon aayi."

As per our sources, Siddiqui's Hawa Hawai look was created for a special song in the movie that famous Bollywood choreographer Bosco Martis is choreographing. See picture here-

Ranaut will be producing the movie through her company Manikarnika Production and Tiku Weds Sheru is the production company's maiden project. The movie will be released digitally and also marks Kangana's first digital venture. Kangana had previously shared the first poster of her movie Tiku Weds Sheru as she announced that they had connected the filming of the movie. She also shared individual character posters of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur who will play the role of Shiraz Khan and Tasleem Khan respectively. Avneet will be making her debut as a leading actress in Bollywood through the movie.

As she shared the poster the actor wrote, "Receiving Padma Shri honour same day as beginning my journey as a producer is extremely special to me … Sharing with you all the first look of my first production venture under Manikarnika Films Pvt. Ltd …Tiku Weds Sheru…Here’s a piece of my heart Hope you all like..Filming begins …"

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut