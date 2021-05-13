Kangana Ranaut Shares Health Update Post COVID-19 Diagnosis: 'My Senses Are Back'

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who recently shared her COVID-19 diagnosis on Instagram, updated fans about her health. The actress shared a picture of her favorite dessert on her Instagram stories and revealed that for the past two days, she had lost her ‘sense of taste and smell’ which was ‘unsettling’ for her. Now she is happy to regain it and hog on to scrumptious delicasies.

Kangana Ranaut shares health update

While captioning the post, she wrote, “ For past two days, I lost sense of smell or taste, it can unsettling…Today my senses are back so I am enjoying my most favourite things.” The actress whose Twitter account has been suspended due to violations of policy, shared her diagnosis on Instagram and wrote, “I was feeling tired and weak with slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive."

"I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body," she wrote. "Now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small-time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people," (sic) Kangana had posted. Soon after her post, the social media platform deleted her post as she had trivialised COVID-19 by calling it a ‘small-time flu.’

The actress earlier gave a sharp reply to the micro-blogging site for permanently suspending her account. “Twitter has only proved my point they are Americans and by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak, or do, fortunately, I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice including my own art in the form of cinema but my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved and censored for thousands of years and still there is no end to the suffering (sic).”

(Image credit: Kangana Ranaut/ Instagram/ Pixabay)

