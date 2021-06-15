Kangana Ranaut Shares How She And 'Panga' Director Wore The Same Saree To Meet PM Modi

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram on June 15, 2021, to share a throwback picture from when she had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The picture she shared was from when PM Modi had invited a few people from the film industry to discuss changes on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birthday. Ranaut had spoken profusely at the time about how much that meant to her and how inspiring PM Modi was to her. The picture that she shared showed her with PM Modi and the director of her film Panga, Ashwini Iyer. Ranaut noted that the two of them had coincidentally chosen to wear the same saree for the occasion.

Kangana Ranaut and Panga director Ashwini Iyer twin in front of PM Modi

Kangana Ranaut's Instagram story stated that she found it ‘funny’ that she and her ‘friend’ Ashwini had ended up wearing the same saree. She also added that everyone who was present there that evening was making fun of them owing to their infraction. The picture that Ranaut shared showed her and Ashwini Iyer standing beside each other in identical sarees. They are wearing a light olive green saree with some white embellishment on it. The difference lay in how they matched their blouses. While Ashwini Iyer chose to pair her saree with a matching green blouse, Kangana Ranaut was seen wearing a silver high-neck blouse. The picture has a lot of famous faces in it and everyone seemed to be wearing big smiles having PM Narendra Modi in their midst.

Kangana Ranaut in Panga played the part of a woman who had been a former pro-kabaddi player but had given up her dreams to support her family. It is her son who encourages her to get back into the sport and to pursue her dreams and aspirations. The film sees her struggle to gain back the athletic determination she had before, but eventually, she finds her way back and gains the status of a champion. Panga did not do very well at the box office but was critically acclaimed. The film even won Kangana Ranaut a National Award for the Best Actress. It was based on the true story of athlete, Jovial.

