Kangana Ranaut Shares Intricacies Involved In Direction; 'It's A Blend Of Practice, Prep'

After receiving massive appreciation and National Award for her mega release, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, actor Kangana Ranaut has donned the hat of the director again for the next project Emergency. Apart from direction, the actor will be seen acting in the film as well as bankrolling the same.

The actor who is leaving no stone unturned to direct an impactful story and highlight her vision through the same, shared a lengthy note on Instagram while explaining the intricacies involved in filmmaking. Backed by a great team and support from experts, the actor narrated how stepping into the art involves ''prep, practice, and spontaneity."

Kangana Ranaut shares views on art of filmmaking

Kangana who has been putting her sweat and blood into helming the upcoming project, while starring as former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, revealed that 'Filmmaker is a myth, there is no such thing.' Elucidating the same, she wrote, "Filmmaking is a fine blend of prep, practice, and spontaneity…. That’s why it can be the most difficult or the easiest thing to do, depends how efficiently you can be rigid and fluid both at the same time …. If you know how to prepare hard to shoot what must be shot yet in the last moment you demolish that mental structure/ road map/blueprint and be free to find something entirely different based on your instincts then you know how to make a movie …."

Furthermore, she explained as to how the filmmaker is entrusted with the responsibility of bringing life to any role. "Filmmaker is a myth, there is no such thing … if anything, a movie makes a maker because the story has its own seed and soul which finds expression and manifests and the so-called maker simply watches bewildered, enchanted as she finds herself transform into a role she must play #setstories #Emergency," she wrote alongside a picture from the sets.

The picture showed Kangana explaining a scene to one of the actors. Apart from Kangana, the other cast includes Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Choudhary, and Shreyas Talpade. The film is bankrolled by Kangana's Manikarnika Films. Previously, the Tanu Weds Manu star also welcomed her 'guru' and theatre director Arvind Gaur for a cameo in the forthcoming film.

