Kangana Ranaut Shares 'lovely' Picture Of Actors Asha Parekh And Waheeda Rehman

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories on May 21, 2021, to share a picture of veteran actors Asha Parekh and Waheeda Rehman. The Manikarnika actor showered the picture of the two veteran actors with love, in her caption. Scroll down and take a look at the picture and what Kangana had to say with it.

Kangana Ranaut shares a picture of Asha Parekh and Waheeda Rehman

The actor took to her Instagram stories on Friday to share a heart-warming picture of Waheeda Rehman and Asha Parekh. In the picture, the two close friends had a hearty laugh as the camera captured them and Kangana Ranaut is adoring it. She added the caption, “Such a lovely picture” followed by a pink heart emoji atop it.

About Kangana Ranaut's COVID journey

The actor had tested COVID-19 positive on May 8, 2021; the news of which she had shared on her Instagram feed. Ranaut mentioned that she was planning to travel to Himachal Pradesh and got a test done for travelling purposes, but the test has come positive after which she isolated herself in Mumbai. Ranaut then announced that she had tested negative on May 18, 2021, soon after she took off to Himachal on May 20, 2021.

On May 21, 2021, Kangana Ranaut shared a picture of herself as her mother oiled her hair. The picture was clicked in a serene background of the Himalayas. In her caption, she expressed how having your mother around is better than all the other comforts in the world.

Kangana Ranaut on the work front

Kangana was last seen in the movie Panga, where she played the lead role of Jaya Nigam opposite Jassie Gill, who played the role of her husband. The movie was directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and also starred Neena Gupta, Richa Chadha and Yagya Bhasin among others. The movie released in theatres on January 24, 2020, and Kangana bagged the National Film Award for Best Actress at the 67th National Film Awards for her work in it. The actor will be seen next in the movie Thalaivi, in which she plays the titular role of J. Jayalalitha.

