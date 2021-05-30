Kangana Ranaut Shares 'most Challenging' Part Of COVID-19 As She Reunites With Close Ones

Kangana Ranaut was over the moon after meeting her family, friends, and relatives in Manali, after her COVID-19 recovery. The actor termed ‘isolation’ as the hardest part of her fight against coronavirus. She was also excited about meeting her grandmother in Mandi.

Kangana Ranaut meets family after COVID-19 recovery

Kangana posted pictures from her ‘lovely meeting’ with her near and dear ones, and termed being away from them due to her illness, as the ‘most challenging' part during COVID.

Dressed in a white dress, the Tanu Weds Manu star looked extremely happy in the pictures. She was seen showering love on her nephew Prithvi, posing with her sister Rangoli, brother-in-law Ajay and other relatives. Kangana was also all smiles with her mother Asha in one of the pictures.

Kangana had announced in a post on May 18:

"Hello everyone today I tested negative for COVID, I want to say a lot about how I beat the virus but I am told not to offend covid fan clubs…. Yes there are actually people out there who get offended if you show disrespect towards the virus…. Anyway thanks for your wishes and love.”

She also posted a video about the tips that helped her beat the virus, right from keeping a positive attitude, having ‘kadha’, chanting Hanuman Chalisa, performing yoga asanas and more.

Kangana had earlier stated that she was diagnosed with a 'small time flu' while announcing her COVID-19 diagnosis on May 8. The post had attracted flak and Instagram had even pulled it down.

On the professional front, Kangana’s next release is set to be Thalaivi, which sees her essay the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalitha. She is now working on movies like Dhaakad and Tejas, while also turning a producer with a digital venture Tiku Weds Sheru.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.