Kangana Ranaut Shares Negative COVID-19 Report, Dedicates It To 'demons' Questioning Her

Actress Kangana Ranaut who recently recovered from COVID-19 took to her Instagram stories and shared the screenshot of her COVID negative report. The actress in the caption revealed that there were people who questioned her credibility and hence she decided to share the report with all those ‘demons.’ Calling out those who are a ‘projection of their interior,’ the actress wrote, “All the demons who are asking for my report because they see the world as a projection of their interior, here it is… A Ram bhakt never lies… Jai Shri Ram (sic).”

Kangana Ranaut shares COVID report screenshot

Earlier, on May 18 the Manikarnika actress shared the news of her testing negative for Covid-19 and wrote that she was not offering tips on how to beat the virus as she did not want to rub ‘Covid fan clubs’ the wrong way. “Yes, there are actually people out there who get offended if you show disrespect towards the virus... Anyway thanks for your wishes and love,” she wrote on her Instagram stories.

Apart from this, she even shared a video and narrated her journey of recovery after she faced strong backlash for trivialising COVID-19 by calling it a ‘small-time flu.’ While captioning the post, she wrote, “Fighting Covid. I am not an expert on covid but sharing my journey of fighting the virus, hope it helps.”

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut’s post about COVID-19 diagnosis was taken down by Instagram after she had called it a ‘small-time flu’. “I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this COVID-19 it is nothing but a small-time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev,” she had written in her post.

On the work front, the actress will be seen in AL Vijay’s Thalaivi, in which she will play former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. While the film was scheduled to hit the theatres last month, its release has been indefinitely stalled amid the second wave of the pandemic. Apart from Thalaivi, she has a number of projects in the pipeline, including Dhaakad, Tejas, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, and a biopic on Indira Gandhi, the former Prime Minister of India.

