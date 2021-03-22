Kangana Ranaut Shares New 'Thalaivi' Teaser, Reveals Trailer Release Date

Kangana Ranaut has shared a brand-new Thalaivi teaser. The Bollywood actor took to social media and shared this teaser that provides an overview of the late CM of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa. Along with the teaser, Kangana Ranaut also revealed that the Thalaivi trailer will be released tomorrow ahead of the film's release on April 23, 2021.

Kangana Ranaut shares new Thalaivi teaser

Kangana Ranaut has been sharing back-to-back updates about her highly anticipated film, Thalaivi. Thalaivi is a biopic film starring Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa. Ahead of the film release on April 23, Kangana Ranaut has finally shared the Thalaivi teaser with her fans and followers on social media.

As mentioned earlier, this Thalaivi teaser is an overview of Jayalalithaa’s journey from starring in films to transitioning as one of the leading politicians in South India. In the Thalaivi teaser, Kangana Ranaut present this overview through her voiceover and showcases Jayalalithaa’s life as she started out her career in the film industry and slowly made her way into politics.

Along with the Thalaivi teaser, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “She entered the world of cinema and made it her own. She forayed into politics and became an icon”. She further continued and added, “Know her inspiring story; cinema se Chief Minister tak. #ThalaiviTrailer out tomorrow”. Take a look at the Thalaivi teaser below.

Kangana Ranaut’s fans were quick to react to this brand new Thalaivi teaser. Many fans congratulated the actor and expressed their excitement over the film. One fan wrote, “This film will be a big hit”. While another fan called Kangana Ranaut, “Queen of Bollywood”. Take a look at these comments on Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi teaser below.

Apart from sharing the Thalaivi teaser ahead of the trailer launch, Kangana Ranaut shared new stills from the film. Through her tweet, Kangana Ranaut revealed that she gained 20 kgs of weight and even lost it in a span of few months. She detailed how this weight loss and weight gain journey was one of the many challenges she faced while filming this “epic biopic”. Within minutes of Kangana’s tweet, these Thalaivi stills have gone viral on social media. Take a look at these stills below.

One day to go for the trailer launch of #Thalaivi

Gaining 20 kgs and loosing it all back within a span of few months wasn’t the only challenge that I faced while filming this Epic Biopic, wait is getting over just in few hours Jaya will be your forever â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/yeLDPfCdFQ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 22, 2021

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.