Kangana Ranaut Shares Pics Of Rangoli & Prithu Harvesting Crops; Says 'Loved It As A Kid'

On Sunday night, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and shared glimpses of sister Rangoli Chandel and Prathu, while the duo participated in harvesting at Chandel's in-laws' place. She remarked that she was delighted to receive these pics and that as a kid she too loved accompanying her mother to the fields. More so, Kangana added that she is glad Prithavi is getting to enjoy the same and is also able to learn that food does not grow in supermarkets. The Thalaivi star emphasised the importance of harvesting and wrote, "It comes from the bosom of Mother Earth."

Kangana on the importance of harvesting

Delighted to receive pictures of Rangoli and Prithu from her sasural participating in harvesting, as a kid I loved accompanying my mother to fields, glad Prithavi getting to enjoy the same n learn that food does not grow in supermarkets it comes from the bosom of Mother Earth â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/QSIrus5W49 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 11, 2021

As soon as Kangana Ranaut's Twitter thread was up, netizens rushed to opine their views. A user wrote, "So beautiful! Rangs is such an inspiration and it's so good to see two siblings being pillars and backbones of strength for each other. Prithvi is a cutie pie," whereas another user penned, "You are very grounded." Kangana often gives a peek into sister Rangoli Chandel's whereabouts. On World Siblings Day, she took a trip down memory lane and shared some childhood throwback pictures and memories on her social media that featured her sister, her family members and cousins.

She asked, "Is it sibling day today?". The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi wrote that she found a rare picture of her nanaji, Thakur Inder Singh, and great-grandpa. Ranaut added, "Mother had a child before us for no reason he died as an infant, I feel we three are that child who is split into three pieces, haha." She continued that she has so many such fantastic analogies to share.

Is it sibling day today? Mother had a child before us for no reason he died as an infant, I feel we three are that child who is split in three pieces ha ha,have many such fantastic analogies, also found a rare picture of Nanaji Thakur Inder Singh n great granpa Ranaut together â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/ON98vn7Bjd — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 10, 2021

On the work front, Kangana was gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, Thalaivi. However, amid rising Coronavirus cases in India, the makers have postponed the release of the film and in a statement, they wrote that even though it was ready to hit the screens on April 23, they have to postpone it keeping the current situation in mind. Apart from this, the actor also has Dhaakad, alongside Arjun Rampal and Tejas in the pipeline. Kangana completed the filming Tejas in Bikaner, Rajasthan, and shared many glimpses from the sets.