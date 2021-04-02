Kangana Ranaut Shares Proof That She Supported Actresses, Says 'none Of Them Praised Me'

Actress Kangana Ranaut who is known to pour in her heart on social media and making bold statements recently took to Twitter and dropped a video while talking about being relentless in her criticism of the actors. The old clip was a compilation of all her interviews where she has praised the craft of her fellow colleagues like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu, and many more.

Kangana Ranaut opnes up about no support from the film fraternity

The video showed Kangana after movie screenings and in interviews, where she is openly seen lauding the performance of Kareena Kapoor in Jab We Met and called it a 'benchmark for female actors', calling Alia a 'queen', and refusing to accept that Taapsee is her 'sasti copy', a tag that she often uses for her now. In retaliation to all the hateful comments, she received over the years from the fraternity, the actress in her post confessed that despite her support words of encouragement for the actresses, she never received the same cordial gesture from them. She wrote that 'none of them ever showed any support or praise for her.' She then left her fans on their toes while asking them to think hard about why the fraternity ganged up against her and conspired about her work.



"There is not a single actress in this industry who I have not supported or praised here is the proof, but none of them ever showed any support or praise for me, have you ever thought why? Why they gang up on me? Why this conspiracy to look through me and my work? Think hard Slightly smiling face," she wrote. In another tweet, the Manikarnika actress reviewed the clip and wrote how she used to visit every screening because of the messages and calls that she used to receive from the stars inviting her for the same. In return to this, Kangana revealed that when she did the same gesture and invited others to her screening, they never showed up while the others refused to even pick her calls. READ | Kangana Ranaut is enroute Udaipur to meet her 'most special person', shares pictures

There is not a single actress in this industry who I have not supported or praised here is the proof, but non of them ever showed any support or praise for me, have you ever thought why? Why they gang up on me? Why this conspiracy to look through me and my work? Think hard ðŸ™‚ https://t.co/UjjOcAIaQ7 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 2, 2021



"As you can see how comfortably I go for their movie previews when they invite by calling and messaging me directly, they send flowers and pamper me to the sky and when I call them for my previews they don’t even take my calls now I bajao them every day cause that’s what they deserve," she added. Soon after her tweets, one of the Twitter users intervened and commented about Kangana's 'earnest efforts to maintain harmony with her peers', but the other never reciprocated in the same manner as she did. The Tanu Weds Manu actress who was overwhelmed by the beautiful words, the actress who is straightforward and open about her thinking on social media, revealed that she is on Twitter to stand for her craft and put an end to the blabbering mouths.



I see that you made earnest efforts to maintain harmony among your peers, but it seems like they never had the grace to reciprocate the same warmth. Koi nahi, khud ka dil bada hona chahiye... aise to kai aayenge aur jayenge, but tik nahi payenge â¤ï¸ — INFERNO (@TheAngryLord) April 2, 2021

Agree, I always indulged in my craft to an extent that I had no sense of time and space whenver I emerged from my little bubble I saw horrible PR around me by these women trying to make me look insecure and unsupportive, hence decided to be here on twitter for à¤¸à¥€à¤§à¥€ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¤ No à¤¬à¤•à¤µà¤¾à¤¸ https://t.co/CREXX4VpQO — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 2, 2021

(Image credit: Twitter/ Instagram)