Kangana Shares Rare Childhood Pic From '98, Says Family Excited Over Brothers' Wedding

Ever since actress Kangana Ranaut traveled to her hometown in Mandi, she has been treating fans with some amazing throwback pictures on social media. From giving a glimpse of her kitchen garden to delicious home-cooked food, Kangana is keeping fans on their toes with her social media antics. Recently, the actress took a stroll down memory lane and shared a throwback childhood picture with her siblings.

Kangana Ranaut shares rare childhood picture

The Judgemental Hai Kya actress shared the adorable memory on Twitter where an innocent Kangana can be seen striking a pose with her elder sister Rangoli Chandel, her younger brother Aksht Ranaut and her mother. While captioning the snap, Kangana mentioned that the picture was clicked in 1998 at her parent's house in Mandi. The actress also informed that her brothers in the picture, Aksht and Karan are set to get hitched in November this year and the entire family is really excited about the wedding.

This picture was clicked in January 1998 at my parents house in Mandi, two kids standing beside me are my brothers Aksht and Karan and both r getting married now in November, never saw such excitement in our family, yet I wonder where did we loose all those years❤️#throwback pic.twitter.com/PNwJHlhrjt — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 20, 2020

Meanwhile, Kangana who is known for her outspoken nature boldly opened up on matters pertaining to the Sushant Singh case. The Queen actor who appeared on Republic TV on July 18 and revealed many big names in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Speaking to Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on August 19 again after the Supreme Court gave a nod to the CBI investigation into the actor's death case.

When Kangana was asked about whether she was afraid to take on such big names in the industry and constantly attacking the Bollywood bigwigs, the 'Manikarnika' actor said, "I don't know. I have not thought through this. I have not weighed the pros and cons, and also I never see things like that... because otherwise, I won't be able to step out of my house. I don't think so much. I talk about what I think."

Apart from this, the actress was also one of those celebs who was actively voicing her support in seeking justice for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Kangana Ranaut who had been demanding CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case even hailed the global support for the late actor during her conversation with Arnab Goswami. The top court in its verdict on August 19 not only gave a nod for a CBI probe in the case but also recognized the jurisdiction of Bihar police saying that it is competent to give consent for a CBI investigation.

