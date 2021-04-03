Kangana Ranaut Shares Reel Vs Real Thalaivi Video; Her Fans Get Excited

On April 3, 2021, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video created by her fans, Kangana Galaxy on Twitter. In the video, Kangana recreating actor J Jayalalithaa’s ‘golden era’ on the tunes of Chali Chali from her upcoming flick, Thalaivi. She can be seen dancing by the river and flashing various expressions. In the post, she added Chali Chali song sung by Saindhavi Prakash and GV Prakash Kumar. Sharing the video, she called the edit ‘lovely’ and wrote about Jayalalithaa.

In the video, Kangana can be seen donning an orange coloured saree similar to J Jayalalithaa’s and dancing to the tunes happily. The caption in the video read, “Real Thalaivi vs Reel Thalaivi”. As for the caption, she wrote, “lovely edit, Jaya maa was 16 years old here, for the very first time against her wish she faced camera cause she was the only bread winner of her family, while shooting this song my heart would ache thinking of this bright young minor who had a scholarship but couldn’t study”.

As soon as the video was up on the internet, many of her fans and followers rushed to compliment the actor. A fan commented, “Very nice song” with several OK gesture emoticons. Another one wrote, “Woww Beautiful song” with a heart-eyed face and fire emoticon. A netizen commented, “Beautiful .. you have done very well” with a clapping hands emoticon. Another one wrote, “Waiting to watch on screen. Thailaivi” with several red hearts.

On April 2, 2021, Kangana gave a glimpse of the first song from Thalaivi. She dropped the song and penned a sweet caption. She captioned the video as, “Embark on Jaya’s superstar journey where her enchanting charm made the masses her huge fans! ‘#ChaliChali’, ‘#MazhaiMazhai’, ‘#IlaaIlaa’ out now!”. The video has already received more than five million views. Many of her fans dropped red hearts and fire emoticons on the post.

The first song of Thalaivi, Chali Chali chronicles the journey of Jayalalithaa in the Indian cinema. The lyrics of the song have been penned by Irshad Kamil. In the film, Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa can be seen recreating several looks of the late actor starting from her debut film. Thalaivi cast also includes Arvind Swami, Nassar, Bhagyashree, Samuthirakani, Raj Arjun and others.

Image Source: Kangana Ranaut's Twitter