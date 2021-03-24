Kangana Ranaut Shares Thoughts On Joining Politics: 'I React To Everything As A Citizen'

Kangana Ranaut who celebrated her birthday yesterday on March 23, 2021, used the occasion to launch the trailer of her upcoming project Thalaivi. During the trailer launch event, she opened up about her political ideal and if she wanted to be a part of politics. The actor's answer was that she did not want to become a politician but rather whatever she said was as a normal citizen who was affected by politics. She further confirmed that all the comments she makes on her social media handles had no political affiliations and came straight from her heart.

Kangana Ranaut on becoming a politician

Speaking about the same, the actor said, “For me, the world of politics is quite unknown. If today, I talk about the country, nationalism, farmers or laws which directly affect me, I’m told that I want to become a politician, it’s not like that. I react to everything as a citizen. I’ve no connection with politics, at all”. Ranaut then went on to talk about how people got very worked up when she expressed her views on these issues, she said, “Some people get extremely upset and ask why do I talk about nationalism, why am I so concerned to talk about farmers law. They have a problem with that. They can say whatever they want about that, but how dare I speak. They were so hurt and pained, they created a scene, which we all saw.”

Further speaking about the time her home office was demolished and how she had to continue going to work and act out scenes that were uncannily similar to her life, she said, “When I was going through this mess, I’d also go to shoot. They (the makers) had also put up a set of Rajya Sabha, Parliament, where I was getting assaulted, in terms of what Jaya Maa had experienced. We were simultaneously shooting these scenes. It would feel very uncanny as if reel and real-life has blended. It was very mysterious”.

After speaking about the film and her life, the team of Thalaivi had a small surprise for her. As the trailer launch was on the same day as Kangana Ranaut’s birthday, a cake was brought in for her to cut. Kangana cut the cake on stage and shared it with the crew of her film.

With inputs from ANI

Source: Kangana Ranaut Instagram