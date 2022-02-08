Kangana Ranaut Shares Throwback Pic From The Days When She Gained 20 Kilos For 'Thalaivii'

Kangana Ranaut impressed the audience with her performance in the movie Thalaivii, which was based on the life of Indian actress-politician J. Jayalalithaa. Ranaut portrayed Jayalalithaa from her younger days till her rise in politics in the later years of her life. In the process, the actor had to gain 20kgs to fit perfectly in the role of former CM of Tamil Nadu. Kangana recently took to her Instagram and shared a throwback photo from her days when she has gained 20kgs for the role.

Kangana Ranaut shares throwback photo

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram on Tuesday and shared a throwback picture from when she was shooting for her movie Thalaivii. Kangana was seen wearing a full denim outfit and while sharing the photo on her IG story, she wrote, "throwback to the days when I gained 20 kgs for my role." Take a look at the picture here-

Talking about her extreme physical transformation, Kangana said, "I played the first superhuman girl on Indian screen, thanks to my body a rare combination of dainty yet strong-looking, in my 30s I had to gain 20 kgs for Thalaivii and do Bharatnatyam, it left my back severely damaged but no bigger gratification than to play a role to perfection."

The actor had to shed out all her excess weight for her next movie Dhaakad, where she will play the role of a spy. The four-time National Award-winner is also gearing up for the release of her black comedy film Tiku Weds Sheru, which she will be producing through her production house Manikarnika Studios. Kangana has also been roped in to play the role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, in the movie Emergency. Kangana will also be directing the movie, and she will be seen playing the Hindu goddess Sita in Alaukik Desai's The Incarnation: Sita.

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut