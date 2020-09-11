Kangana Ranaut Shares Lucid Thought On Her Defiant Outlook; Asserts 'mind Is Loud & Clear'

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Twitter shared the mantra to her unabashed extroversion as she took a trip down memory lane with a cute picture from her childhood. She asserted that one must "never let the mind dominate feelings" while she claimed that the mind and feelings are very different in nature. Kangana also said that the feelings, no matter how stupid or absurd, must be the guiding force.

The actor is known for being forthright in dishing out her opinions over matters that often find her in the limelight. Moreover, Kangana has found immense support from netizens and celebrated personalities on social media in her latest tussle of words with the Maharashtra Government. She has remained defiant even though the Shiv Sena-led municipal body in Mumbai demolished a major portion of the actor's office in Mumbai's Bandra citing illegal construction.

Mind is loud and clever, feelings are naive and subtle in nature, never let your mind dominate your feelings, hold on to that little feeling deep inside your heart buried and pushed away by your logic and fears,hold on to it no matter how stupid or absurd it is,let it guide you🙂 pic.twitter.com/YutaWvpzBU — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 11, 2020

Kangana Ranaut vs Shiv Sena

A war-of-words broke out between Kangana Ranaut and Sena leaders when the former compared Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir and the Taliban after she was threatened. She has been criticizing Maharashtra governmental and the Mumbai Police as discrepancies in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case surfaced and after she levelled massive allegations on Bollywood's drug links.

On Tuesday, the BMC issued a 'stop work notice' to Kangana Ranaut under section 354(A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and has told the Bollywood actor to produce permission within 24 hours. However, BMC officials on Wednesday pasted a new notice at her office stating that the structure will be demolished. They then broke the lock of the premises and partially demolished parts of the building before Ranaut's lawyer moved the HC, which gave her interim relief from the demolition process. Meanwhile, sources report that the BMC has moved a civil court seeking permission to break down actress Kangana Ranaut's residence at Khar.

The Bombay High Court, on Thursday, has adjourned its hearing till September 22 in the petition filed by Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's against the demolition of her property by the BMC. The HC has directed that the interim stay on the demolition, enforced on Wednesday, shall continue till the next hearing. The bench comprising of Justices SJ Kathawalla and RI Chagla has directed Kangana Ranaut to file her amended petition by September 14 and has asked the BMC to file a response by September 18.

